Dr. Daniel Kelly, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Kelly works at Saint John's Health Center - Anesthesia in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.