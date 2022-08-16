Dr. Daniel Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kelly, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kelly, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Kelly works at
Locations
Santosh Kesari MD2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 449-5265Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Providence Saint John's Health Center2125 Arizona Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 582-7450Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
John Wayne Cancer Institute at Providence Saint John's Health Center2200 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 582-7450
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
In November of 2020 my son was diagnosed with Cushing’s Syndrome in our home state of Alaska. We traveled to Sana Monica for treatment where he was seen by Dr. Daniel Kelly at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute. My first contact with PNI was when I submitted an inquiry on their website at 10pm. I heard back from Dr. Kelly personally by 7 the next morning and my son had an appointment with Dr. Kelly two days later. Dr. Kelly ordered a series of diagnostic tests at nearby Providence St. John’s Hospital and also referred my son to an excellent endocrinologist in the area, Dr. Pejman Cohan. It was determined my son had ectopic Cushing’s Syndrome caused by a neuroendocrine tumor in his lung. He ultimately had surgery at the NIH hospital in Bethesda Maryland, but I credit our initial visits with Dr. Kelly as vital to my son’s successful treatment. At every turn I found Dr. Kelly and his staff to be outstanding in every way… dedicated, knowledgeable, compassionate, and incredibly accessible.
About Dr. Daniel Kelly, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Hospital
- St Vincents Hosp & Med Ctr
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Claremont McKenna College
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor and Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.