Dr. Daniel Kellner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kellner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kellner, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kellner, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Haven, CT.
Dr. Kellner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Urology Center PC330 Orchard St Ste 164, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 785-2815
-
2
Select Physical Therapy of Ct1291 Boston Post Rd, Madison, CT 06443 Directions (203) 785-2815
-
3
Ciardiello Bonadies & Aversa Surgery Group PC2200 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 789-2222
-
4
Yale-new Haven Hosp-hme Care Prog789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-2815
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kellner?
In my view, Dr. Kellner is a superb physician. He is knowledgeable, empathetic and possesses superior surgical skills. After having problematic experiences with two other urologists, I was able to get an appointment with Dr. Kellner. He quickly diagnosed my issues and scheduled surgery within ten days of the consult. At the hospital, he visited the patient (me) prior and subsequent to the surgery. On meeting Dr. Kellner, I had immediate confidence in him, and that has been borne out by the successful HOLEP surgery he performed. I would recommend him without reservation.
About Dr. Daniel Kellner, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1730106279
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kellner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kellner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kellner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kellner works at
Dr. Kellner has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kellner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kellner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kellner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kellner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kellner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.