Dr. Daniel Kelleher, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (20)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Daniel Kelleher, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.

Dr. Kelleher works at Danbury Psychiatry Consultants, LLC in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Danbury Psychiatry Consultants, LLC
    7 Old Sherman Tpke Ste 212, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 616-5234

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Anxiety
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Anxiety

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MagnaCare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 12, 2022
    Great Doctor really helps people and what is needed
    — Jul 12, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Kelleher, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740278589
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Kings Co Hosp/SUNY Dwnst
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
