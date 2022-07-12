Overview

Dr. Daniel Kelleher, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.



Dr. Kelleher works at Danbury Psychiatry Consultants, LLC in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.