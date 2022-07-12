Dr. Daniel Kelleher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelleher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kelleher, MD
Dr. Daniel Kelleher, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.
Danbury Psychiatry Consultants, LLC7 Old Sherman Tpke Ste 212, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 616-5234
Great Doctor really helps people and what is needed
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1740278589
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Kings Co Hosp/SUNY Dwnst
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Kelleher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelleher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelleher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelleher has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelleher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelleher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelleher.
