Dr. Daniel Keefe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Keefe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with Baylor Medical Center
Dr. Keefe works at
Locations
Scripps Clinic, 10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Keefe did an awesome job on my ACL surgery. Before the surgery, he really helped me understand my options. I appreciated how his team checked in on me before and after the surgery. He's also done a great job helping through the recovery with follow-up visits. I rarely have to wait long at the office. He answers all my questions and spends a good amount of time with me. He really cares about helping get back to being as healthy as possible.
About Dr. Daniel Keefe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1194703348
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Medical Center
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keefe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keefe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keefe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Keefe has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keefe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Keefe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keefe.
