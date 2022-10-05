Dr. Daniel Kayal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kayal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kayal, DO
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kayal, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Savannah, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON and is affiliated with Hardin Medical Center and Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Kayal works at
Locations
-
1
Hardin Medical Center935 Wayne Rd, Savannah, TN 38372 Directions (731) 424-1001
- 2 27 Medical Center Dr Ste B, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 424-1001
Hospital Affiliations
- Hardin Medical Center
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kayal has been my gastric for years and now my husband sees him. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Kayal, his staff and clinic. His nurse, Pam, is THE ABSOLUTE BEST!!!!!
About Dr. Daniel Kayal, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1629025697
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kayal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kayal accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kayal works at
Dr. Kayal has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kayal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9.
