Dr. Daniel Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kaufman, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kaufman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, Maimonides Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Locations
-
1
University Orthopaedics Associates760 Parkside Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Directions (718) 270-1973
-
2
Discreet Plastic Surgery121 E 60th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 444-9095
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaufman?
Great doctor, honest , never oversell , compassionate, experienced, great bedside manner, will highly recommend dr. Kaufman to anyone who is looking for a trustworthy plastic surgeon in the area. His staff are warm and great as well!
About Dr. Daniel Kaufman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
- 1215171566
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman speaks Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.