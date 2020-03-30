Overview

Dr. Daniel Katz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital, Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Katz works at Premier Urology in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.