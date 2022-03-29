Overview

Dr. Daniel Katz, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Katz works at University Cardiovascular Surgeons in Aurora, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.