Dr. Daniel Kassicieh, DO
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kassicieh, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Kassicieh works at
Locations
Sarasota Neurology P A, 3501 Cattlemen Rd, Sarasota, FL 34232
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’m so thankful I found Dr. Kassicieh. I’ve been suffering with migraines since I was 20. I tried sooo many medications in the past too with other neurologists up north. Dr. Kassicieh is the only one who suggested Prozac as a preventative for me with my migraines and it’s WORKING!!! I’ve not a depressed person but it was Dr. Kassicieh’s knowledge of different treatments for migraines and headaches that changed my entire life! I’ve never felt so good and can not recommend him enough!!!!
About Dr. Daniel Kassicieh, DO
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1457381808
Education & Certifications
- Ohio St U Hosps
- Doctors Hosp
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Colorado
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kassicieh works at
