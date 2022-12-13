Dr. Daniel Kassavin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassavin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kassavin, MD
Dr. Daniel Kassavin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Everett, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital, CHA Somerville Campus and Whidden Memorial Hospital.
CHA Everett Hospital103 Garland St, Everett, MA 02149 Directions (617) 665-2555
Cambridge Health Alliance1493 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 591-6765
CHA Somerville33 Tower St, Somerville, MA 02143 Directions (617) 665-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
- CHA Somerville Campus
- Whidden Memorial Hospital
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
Great bedside manner, gave me full attention to all my questions and concerns, operation was as smooth as it can be, always available after the procedure to help me with my healing
About Dr. Daniel Kassavin, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1144428103
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Kassavin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassavin accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassavin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassavin has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassavin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassavin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassavin.
