Overview

Dr. Daniel Kassavin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Everett, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital, CHA Somerville Campus and Whidden Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kassavin works at CHA Everett Hospital in Everett, MA with other offices in Cambridge, MA and Somerville, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.