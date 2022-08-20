Overview

Dr. Daniel Karakla, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.



Dr. Karakla works at EVMS Ear, Nose, and Throat Surgeons in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Tongue Cancer and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.