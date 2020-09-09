Overview

Dr. Daniel Kao, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Kao works at Dr. Ma's Manhattan Medical Rehab in New York, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.