Dr. Daniel Kao, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Kao, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr Mas Medical Rehabilitation110 E 40th St Rm 701, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 872-1745
Keyan Ma MD13620 38th Ave Ste 6M, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 888-1513
Dr. Ma's Medical Rehab110 E 40 12128721745 St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 872-1745
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Always a great experience every time with Dr. Kao! I switched to Dr. Kao after trying several different places. The staff is absolutely amazing, and the treatment completely cured my back pain. I am very surprised at how quickly Dr. Kao was able to identify and treat my problem, while explaining to me what was going on in terms that I could understand. They are all very friendly and willing to help with any insurance or scheduling questions. The team is willing to go the extra mile to make sure you are taken care of. Thank you Dr. Kao!
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English, Mandarin
- 1124466073
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- New York University School of Medicine
- Caritas Carney Hosp Tufts University Sch of Med
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
