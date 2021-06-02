Dr. Daniel Kang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Kang works at
Locations
1
UCLA Med Ctr Internal Medicine100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 490, Los Angeles, CA 90024 (310) 878-3187Monday8:00am - 10:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 10:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:45am - 3:45pmSundayClosed
2
Pulmonary, Sleep and Critical Care - Santa Monica1223 16th St Ste 3400, Santa Monica, CA 90404 (310) 878-6127
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kang?
I lost my husband due to Covid not even four months ago. Since his passing, I have seen Dr. Kang due to my sleeping difficulty. Dr. Kang has been a very caring, compassionate, and understanding doctor. He listens with attention, talks to me, lets me cry all the time that I need, and offers his knowledge with patience and wisdom. I am very pleased that he is one of the doctors taking care of me during this extremely hard time of my life.
About Dr. Daniel Kang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1336257070
Education & Certifications
- Sleep Medicine
