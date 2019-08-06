Dr. Daniel Kanell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Kanell, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Kanell, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health Imperial Point.
Dr. Kanell works at
Locations
-
1
Broward Health Physician Group1601 S Andrews Ave Fl 2, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Broward Health Imperial Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kanell?
Dr. Kanell is the very best. Very low key but right to the point. He diagnosed my problem just by watching me walk ... & nailed it (confirmed by MRI). Only wish we had more doctors like him.
About Dr. Daniel Kanell, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1033174156
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Long Island College Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kanell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kanell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanell works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.