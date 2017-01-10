See All Plastic Surgeons in Miami Beach, FL
Dr. Daniel Kane, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Kane, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Kane works at Gary J Rosenbaum MD in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Daniel H. Kanemdpa
    4302 Alton Rd Ste 740, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 531-6030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Breast Ptosis
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Breast Ptosis

Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 10, 2017
    Had cosmetic surgery with Dr Kane 3 years ago & am extremely satisfied! I look like myself but better! No artificial pulled look! Would recommend him to all! Besides being very talented, he is a pleasure to deal with!
    S. Halpern in Miami Beach, FL — Jan 10, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Kane, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Kane, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Kane, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265573026
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Montefiore Hosp & Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Beth Israel
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Univ of Miami
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Kane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kane works at Gary J Rosenbaum MD in Miami Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kane’s profile.

    Dr. Kane has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

