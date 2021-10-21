See All Cardiologists in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Daniel Jurewitz, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Jurewitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Jurewitz works at Santa Barbara Cardiovascular in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Barbara Cardiovascular Medical Group Inc.
    2400 Bath St Ste 201, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 682-7707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mitral Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Disease
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Mitral Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Disease
Supraventricular Tachycardia

  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Angina
  View other providers who treat Syncope
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Oct 21, 2021
    I went in for regularly experiencing dizziness and nearly fainting upon standing. I've lost over 50 lbs, eat much better these days and am getting into strength training. Dr. Jurewitz is very knowledgeable about weight training and eating the proper diet to gain muscle the healthy way. I'm that regard, he advised me to eat 200-400 more calories per day, to get more salt in my diet (my blood pressure was a bit lower, a side effect of my weight loss and eating healthier), and to drink two more glasses of water per day. These three minor solutions greatly reduced my dizziness upon standing! When it does happen occasionally, I think about how much food, water and salt I've had, then I take steps to get more of what I may be lacking.
    Adriana Jenson — Oct 21, 2021
    About Dr. Daniel Jurewitz, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1609002898
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California Davis Medical Center
    • University of California Irvine Med Ctr
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    • Occidental College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Jurewitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jurewitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jurewitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jurewitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jurewitz works at Santa Barbara Cardiovascular in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jurewitz’s profile.

    Dr. Jurewitz has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jurewitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jurewitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jurewitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jurewitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jurewitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

