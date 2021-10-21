Overview

Dr. Daniel Jurewitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Jurewitz works at Santa Barbara Cardiovascular in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.