Dr. Daniel Jurewitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Jurewitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Santa Barbara Cardiovascular Medical Group Inc.2400 Bath St Ste 201, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 682-7707
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I went in for regularly experiencing dizziness and nearly fainting upon standing. I've lost over 50 lbs, eat much better these days and am getting into strength training. Dr. Jurewitz is very knowledgeable about weight training and eating the proper diet to gain muscle the healthy way. I'm that regard, he advised me to eat 200-400 more calories per day, to get more salt in my diet (my blood pressure was a bit lower, a side effect of my weight loss and eating healthier), and to drink two more glasses of water per day. These three minor solutions greatly reduced my dizziness upon standing! When it does happen occasionally, I think about how much food, water and salt I've had, then I take steps to get more of what I may be lacking.
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609002898
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- University of California Irvine Med Ctr
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Occidental College
