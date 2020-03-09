Dr. Daniel Junick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Junick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Junick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Junick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Presbyterian Espanola Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Junick works at
Locations
New Mexico Orthopaedics Assocs2100 Louisiana Blvd NE Ste 410, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 724-4300Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Presbyterian Espanola Hospital
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent orthopedic care. Put my dislocated sloulder back in place when doctor at ski area and doctor at emer room could not. Since ,have noted many friends have said great things about his skill.
About Dr. Daniel Junick, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1891773339
Education & Certifications
- New Mexico Ctr for Jnt Rplcmnt Surg Presby Hosp
- University Of Al Hospital
- University of Alabama Hospital
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Rice University
Dr. Junick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Junick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Junick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Junick works at
Dr. Junick has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Junick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Junick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Junick.
