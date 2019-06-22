Overview

Dr. Daniel Judkins, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway.



Dr. Judkins works at Baptist Health Comprehensive Spine and Pain Mgmt. Center in Conway, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.