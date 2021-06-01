Dr. Daniel Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Joseph, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Joseph, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Joseph works at
Locations
Surevision Eye Centers - Midwest LLC1 Professional Dr Ste 260, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (800) 888-0011Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Joseph is a caring, thoughtful, highly professional doctor, who listens to your concerns and takes time to explain things and to ease your worries. He doesn't make any decisions for you without taking your opinion into consideration. Instead, he is honest what the outcome of a treatment/surgery could be, and what the risks if any are. This helps a patient to make an informed decision and to have realistic expectations. I switched to this doctor after having 3 eye surgeries that ended in disappointment. Very happy to be now under Dr. Joseph's care!
About Dr. Daniel Joseph, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Retina Inst/Wash U
- Wilmer Eye Inst/Johns Hopkins
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Floaters, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
