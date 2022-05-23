Overview

Dr. Daniel Jones, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Niles, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Lakeland Hospital Watervliet.



Dr. Jones works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Niles, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.