Dr. Daniel Jones, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Upper Arlington, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital, Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital, Riverside Methodist Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Jones works at Jones Neurology, LTD in Upper Arlington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Sleep Apnea and Sleep-Related Leg Cramp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.