Overview

Dr. Daniel Jethanamest, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Neurotology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Jethanamest works at NYU Langone Otolaryngology Associates in Woodbury, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Perforated Eardrum and Cholesteatoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.