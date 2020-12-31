See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Woodbury, NY
Dr. Daniel Jethanamest, MD

Neurotology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Jethanamest, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Neurotology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Jethanamest works at NYU Langone Otolaryngology Associates in Woodbury, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Perforated Eardrum and Cholesteatoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Audiology Associates
    173 Froehlich Farm Blvd, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 921-8989
  2. 2
    NYU Langone Otolaryngology Associates
    530 1st Ave Ste 7Q, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-5565
  3. 3
    NYU Otolaryngology Associates
    550 1st Ave Ste 7Q, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-5565

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Inner Ear Diseases Chevron Icon
Barotitis Media Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Glomus Tympanicum Tumor Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Paraganglioma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Sensorineural Deafness Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sudden Deafness and-or Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 31, 2020
    I had my first meeting with DR J today. And I could say the reviews about him were exactly what other patients say. (Excellent) Caring, on time, spent all the time I needed. explained specific details of my upcoming surgery. I felt very confident and comfortable with DR J and his staff in the front office and back office were all very kind and professional.
    Dave w — Dec 31, 2020
    About Dr. Daniel Jethanamest, MD

    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992849095
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Internship
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
