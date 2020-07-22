See All Family Doctors in Rockville, MD
Dr. Daniel Jaller, MD

Family Medicine
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Daniel Jaller, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.

Dr. Jaller works at Paradigm Medicine in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paradigm Medicine
    15245 Shady Grove Rd Ste 315, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 457-9194

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Joint Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Jaller, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174571848
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Temple U
    Internship
    • DC Genl Hosp-Georgetown
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Jaller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jaller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jaller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jaller works at Paradigm Medicine in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Jaller’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.