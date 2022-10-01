Overview

Dr. Daniel Jaffee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Jaffee works at Affiliated Urologists, Ltd in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.