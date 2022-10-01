See All Urologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Daniel Jaffee, MD

Urology
4.4 (54)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Jaffee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Jaffee works at Affiliated Urologists, Ltd in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Affiliated Urologists, Central Phoenix
    5133 N Central Ave Ste 206, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 264-0608
    Desert Ridge
    20940 N Tatum Blvd Ste 125, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 264-0608
    Arthrocare Arthritis Care & Rsrch Educ
    3330 N 2nd St Ste 601, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 264-0608

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Monarc® Suburethral Sling Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Posterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prolapse Treatment Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 01, 2022
    Dr. Jaffee suggested that I was a candidate for undergoing the Urolift procedure to alleviate the symptoms of BPH (Enlarged Prostate). The procedure is accomplished as an out-patient at Affiliated Urologists Phoenix location. I opted to have the procedure done under light general anesthesia . Everyone involved was clearly skilled, compassionate and efficient. The procedure was accomplished successfully and was over before I knew it. Dr. Jaffee described the at-home recovery in detail and was spot-on with how it actually progressed. All in all, I'm very happy with the outcome and the performance of the staff at Affiliated Urologists. Dr. Jaffee is well versed in this procedure, I highly recommend him if you are a candidate for this procedure. Additionally, As with most doctor's offices these days they are very busy. I found that Dr. Jaffee is willing to spend the necessary time answering your questions while working within the confines of a busy appointment schedule.
    About Dr. Daniel Jaffee, MD

    • Urology
    • English, Hebrew
    Education & Certifications

    • School of Medicine SUNY at Stony Brook
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Jaffee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jaffee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jaffee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jaffee works at Affiliated Urologists, Ltd in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Jaffee’s profile.

    Dr. Jaffee has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

