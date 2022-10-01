Dr. Daniel Jaffee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Jaffee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Jaffee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Jaffee works at
Locations
-
1
Affiliated Urologists, Central Phoenix5133 N Central Ave Ste 206, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 264-0608
-
2
Desert Ridge20940 N Tatum Blvd Ste 125, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Directions (602) 264-0608
-
3
Arthrocare Arthritis Care & Rsrch Educ3330 N 2nd St Ste 601, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 264-0608
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jaffee?
Dr. Jaffee suggested that I was a candidate for undergoing the Urolift procedure to alleviate the symptoms of BPH (Enlarged Prostate). The procedure is accomplished as an out-patient at Affiliated Urologists Phoenix location. I opted to have the procedure done under light general anesthesia . Everyone involved was clearly skilled, compassionate and efficient. The procedure was accomplished successfully and was over before I knew it. Dr. Jaffee described the at-home recovery in detail and was spot-on with how it actually progressed. All in all, I'm very happy with the outcome and the performance of the staff at Affiliated Urologists. Dr. Jaffee is well versed in this procedure, I highly recommend him if you are a candidate for this procedure. Additionally, As with most doctor's offices these days they are very busy. I found that Dr. Jaffee is willing to spend the necessary time answering your questions while working within the confines of a busy appointment schedule.
About Dr. Daniel Jaffee, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1356346878
Education & Certifications
- School of Medicine SUNY at Stony Brook
- Albany Med Coll
- McGill University
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaffee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaffee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaffee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffee works at
Dr. Jaffee has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jaffee speaks Hebrew.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.