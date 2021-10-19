Dr. Daniel Jacques, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacques is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Jacques, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Jacques, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
1
Bon Secours Saint Francis Health Center1 Saint Francis Dr, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 255-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Carolina Surgical Associates135 Commonwealth Dr Ste 210, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 675-4815
3
St Francis Hospital Inc.125 Commonwealth Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 675-4000
- St. Francis Downtown
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Jacques provided me with one of the best patient experiences I have had in a very long time. Put me completely at ease. The staff was wonderful as well. Cannot recommend enough.
About Dr. Daniel Jacques, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Purdue University
Dr. Jacques has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacques on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
