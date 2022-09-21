Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Jacobs, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Jacobs, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Neurological Services of Orlando3849 Oakwater Cir, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 240-1762Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jacobs is one of the best Neurologists in Orlando. Caring, to the point and smart. He calls back when a patient is having issues beyond their control. I give Dr Jacobs a five rating. His office and staff are efficient and make thing happen when needed. Thank you Dr Jacobs and Staff I so appreciate you.
About Dr. Daniel Jacobs, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1356323166
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.