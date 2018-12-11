Dr. Rudolph Jacob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rudolph Jacob, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rudolph Jacob, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Jacob works at
Locations
Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness-lake Terrace1532 Allen Toussaint Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70122 Directions (504) 897-4455
Elisabeth H. Rareshide M.d. Apmc2820 Napoleon Ave Ste 820, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 454-3611
Memorial Medical Center2700 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 842-4910
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jacob gives you the time you deserve as a patient to care for you. He also explains any questions you may have regarding your illness / condition. I have seen Dr Jacob over 15 years and would recommend him to anyone who needs to see an ENT.
About Dr. Rudolph Jacob, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacob has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Loss of Smell and-or Taste, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.
