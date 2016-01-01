Overview

Dr. Daniel Jackson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lewiston, ME. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgton Hospital, Central Maine Medical Center, Franklin Memorial Hospital, Mainegeneral Medical Center, Rumford Hospital, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center and Stephens Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Jackson works at Central Maine Sports Medicine in Lewiston, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.