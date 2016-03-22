Overview

Dr. Daniel Isenbarger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tuality Community Hospital.



Dr. Isenbarger works at Legacy Medical Group-Cardiology in Portland, OR with other offices in Beaverton, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.