Dr. Daniel Igwe, MD
Dr. Daniel Igwe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hemet, CA.
Locations
Seven Star Medical Group Inc.1225 E Latham Ave Ste A, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 766-0374
Menifee Valley Medical Center28400 Mccall Blvd, Menifee, CA 92585 Directions (951) 652-2811
Hemet Valley Medical Center1117 E Devonshire Ave, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 652-2811
Seven Star Medical Group Inc.29826 Haun Rd Ste 200, Menifee, CA 92586 Directions (951) 766-0374
Hospital Affiliations
- Hemet Global Medical Center
- Menifee Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This office was awesome everyone in that office were professional and Happy respectful. The Dr is very sweet and friendly. He explained the problem and how they were going to proceed. Thank You Dr. Daniel Igwe .
About Dr. Daniel Igwe, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1952305914
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Igwe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Igwe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Igwe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Igwe has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Igwe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Igwe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Igwe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Igwe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Igwe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.