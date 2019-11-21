Overview

Dr. Daniel Iacopi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Iacopi works at DANIEL F IACOPI, MD in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.