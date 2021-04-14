Dr. Hyun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Hyun, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Hyun, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Daniel Hyun Mdpa1200 Brooklyn Ave Ste 230, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 226-3326
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm3922 Wiseman Blvd Ste 304, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 226-3326
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hyun was patient and kind with my mother. Very thorough.
About Dr. Daniel Hyun, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1194726448
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hyun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hyun has seen patients for Insomnia, Cerebrovascular Disease and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.