Dr. Daniel Hwang, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (49)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Daniel Hwang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Reston, VA. 

Dr. Hwang works at Reston Ear Nose & Throat in Reston, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Reston Ear Nose & Throat
    1860 Town Center Dr Ste 335, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4827
  2
    Reston Ear Nose & Throat
    3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 208, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4826

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Daniel Hwang, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English, Korean
    • 1184678856
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St Vincent Catholic Med Ctr|St Vincent Catholic Med Ctr|St Vincents Medical Center|St Vincents Medical Center
    Internship

