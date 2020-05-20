Overview

Dr. Daniel Hurwitz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Hurwitz works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Coral Springs, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.