Dr. Daniel Hurst, MD
Dr. Daniel Hurst, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center3601 4th St, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-7336
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Very informative…..friendly and professional….He will be missed.
About Dr. Daniel Hurst, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1205828951
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Dr. Hurst has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurst. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.