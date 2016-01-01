See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in La Grange, IL
Dr. Daniel Hunter-Smith, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Hunter-Smith, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in La Grange, IL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.

Dr. Hunter-Smith works at Lagrange Oncology Associates in La Grange, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lagrange Oncology Associates
    1325 MEMORIAL DR, La Grange, IL 60525 (708) 245-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  AdventHealth La Grange
  Adventist Hinsdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Muscle Weakness
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Muscle Weakness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Muscle Weakness
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Chest Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Wellness Examination
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Constipation
Cough
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Elbow Sprain
Emphysema
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Spermatocele
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    About Dr. Daniel Hunter-Smith, MD

    Specialties
    Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619925963
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Hunter-Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunter-Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hunter-Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hunter-Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hunter-Smith works at Lagrange Oncology Associates in La Grange, IL. View the full address on Dr. Hunter-Smith’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter-Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter-Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunter-Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunter-Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

