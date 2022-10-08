Dr. Huberman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Huberman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Huberman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Huberman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sharon E. Selinger, M.D., P.A., & Associates1 Springfield Ave Ste 1A, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 273-8300Monday11:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huberman?
I have been a patient for several years. I liked Dr. Huberman right away but I am slow to trust any doctor. Dr. Huberman earned my trust in his abilities to treat a very medically complicated patient. He is an awesome communicator explaining and teaching you how to manage your endocrine issue. (in my case, diabetes) He helps you avoid complications as much as is controllable. I understand my disease and how to treat it and Why I have to do what I do. He makes it as painless as possible with empathy and encouragement. He makes me want to do what I need to do. I trust him implicitly and totally. He is knowledgeable about my other medical issues and discusses them with me honestly while deferring to the specialist treating me for that issue. Dr. Huberman is so important for me and I value our doctor patient relationship! You would be fortunate to be treated by Dr. Huberman.
About Dr. Daniel Huberman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1629231279
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huberman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huberman works at
Dr. Huberman has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Huberman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.