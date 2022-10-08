See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Summit, NJ
Dr. Daniel Huberman, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (27)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Huberman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Huberman works at Sharon E. Selinger, M.D., P.A., & Associates in Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sharon E. Selinger, M.D., P.A., & Associates
    1 Springfield Ave Ste 1A, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 273-8300
    Monday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Huberman, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
