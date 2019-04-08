Dr. Daniel Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Huang, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange County Global Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Huang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Richy Agajanian MD A Professional Corp.11480 Brookshire Ave Ste 309, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 869-1201
-
2
Texas Breast Specialists999 N Tustin Ave Ste 212, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 542-0102
-
3
Santa Ana Office1970 Old Tustin Ave Ste A, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 542-0102
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Monarch Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
Very clarifying doctor. Give you all the possibilities for diagnosis before confirming with deeper tests. With me , it was accurate and I’m bummed I didn’t see him in first place, but wasn’t my choice because he was out of town. Grateful my path crossed with his.
About Dr. Daniel Huang, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1154427920
Education & Certifications
- Olive View-Ucla Med Ctr
- Cedars-Sinai Med Ctr/UCLA
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Cornell University
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang speaks Armenian, Mandarin and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.