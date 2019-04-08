Overview

Dr. Daniel Huang, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange County Global Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Huang works at PIH Health- Hematology/Oncology in Downey, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.