Overview

Dr. Daniel Hu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Hu works at Arrowhead Women's Center in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.