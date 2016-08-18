Dr. Daniel Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Hu, MD
Dr. Daniel Hu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Falmouth, MA. They completed their fellowship with Tufts Medical Center
Quest Diagnostics186 Jones Rd, Falmouth, MA 02540 Directions (800) 635-0489
Ophthalmic Consultants Boston50 Staniford St Ste 600, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 367-4800
Plymouth Laser and Surgical Center146 Industrial Park Rd, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 534-7580
Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston88 ANSEL HALLET RD, West Yarmouth, MA 02673 Directions (508) 771-4848
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I sought out an ophthalmologist due to halo/starburst which I thought was related to cataract. In part it was but Dr Hu diagnosed another more serious condition. I'm an RN and ask a lot of questions, he answered them all. He's an impressive clinician. The tech who did some routine stuff really ought to find another job though, she was distracted and disinterested. But it's Dr Hu who is being graded her.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1205916442
- Tufts Medical Center
- Musc Medical Center
Dr. Hu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hu has seen patients for Stye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.