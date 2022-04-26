Overview

Dr. Daniel Howley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital and Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Howley works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Marietta, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.