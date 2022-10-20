Overview

Dr. Daniel Howell, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland.



Dr. Howell works at Bayou City Surgical Specialists in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.