Dr. Daniel Howell, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Howell, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland.

Dr. Howell works at Bayou City Surgical Specialists in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Bayou City Surgical Specialists
    15015 Kirby Dr Ste 250, Houston, TX 77047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-7370

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Anoscopy
Constipation
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Anoscopy
Constipation

Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Surgery Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 20, 2022
    My experiences with Dr Howell have been extremely cordial and worthwhile. He always takes time to answer my questions with personable and actionable results. I am generally able to get in to see the doctor within two weeks of trying to schedule an appointment. It’s also very convenient having free parking available in very close proximity to the office in Pearland, along with the surgery center located in the same building…
    Brian Cass Adams — Oct 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Howell, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1235393612
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.