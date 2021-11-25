Overview

Dr. Daniel Howard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Howard works at Mercy Health - Paducah General Surgery in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.