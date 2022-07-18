Dr. Daniel Howard, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Howard, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Howard, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University Of Podiatric Medicine At Miami and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Sarasota Foot And Ankle Physicians5553 Marquesas Cir, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 444-1881
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great guy and doctor. Extremely careful and conscientious. Explains everything fully. The health of the patient is his main concern, and you could not find a more caring or competent doctor.
About Dr. Daniel Howard, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Volger Foot and Ankle Reconstruction and Traumatology
- Atlanta VA Medical Center
- Barry University Of Podiatric Medicine At Miami
- UNIVERSITY OF WEST FLORIDA
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Howard speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
