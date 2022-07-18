Overview

Dr. Daniel Howard, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University Of Podiatric Medicine At Miami and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Howard works at Sarasota Foot And Ankle Physicians in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.