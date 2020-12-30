Overview

Dr. Daniel Howard, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Mayo Medical School, Rochester, Mn and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Howard works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Cedar Bend in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.