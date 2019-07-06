Dr. Hooberman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Hooberman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Hooberman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Bedford, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch.
Dr. Hooberman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Daniel Hooberman MD34 Welby Rd, New Bedford, MA 02745 Directions (508) 543-5565
- 2 16 Chestnut St, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (508) 543-5565
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hooberman?
I have been seeing Dr. Hooberman for almost 7 years now. He is easy to talk to, and I can confidently say he has been a huge help for me. I’ve been through many up and downs inn my life, having bipolar disorder is like that, but he has helped me find stability no matter where I am. Would recommend.
About Dr. Daniel Hooberman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1154310852
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Med Ctr
- St Vincent Hosp
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hooberman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hooberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hooberman works at
Dr. Hooberman has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hooberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hooberman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hooberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hooberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hooberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.