Dr. Daniel Holtzman, MD
Dr. Daniel Holtzman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center.
- 1 905 Maple St Fl 2, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 299-2015
Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center1100 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 299-2160
- Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
My total knee replacement by "Dan" was nothing but positive. His pre-surgery seminar was very informative & made me very comfortable going into the surgery, he covered everything from A to Z on what to expect. Surgery itself from my perspective was a breeze. In & out same day. He even spent extra time cleaning up some arthritis & I think that paid dividends by eliminating pain post surgery & down the road. Recovery, while one glitch because of a over aggressive therapist, went well & I was back golfing after five weeks. Lastly Dr Holzman was extremely available & responsive answering all my questions & concerns promptly. I had my surgery in 2019. So Dr Holzman's work on me has been time tested. That's why I waited to review. Tennis, Golfing, Running, Basketball, Skiing, Hiking Hills & Trails, Dancing, & did I say Golfing? Knee feels great, zero pain, but still can't dunk . So the answer to the question would I recommend "Dan" to my family & friends? Simple answer-Heck Yes!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1740504638
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Orthopedic Surgery
