Dr. Daniel Holtz, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Holtz, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Acworth, GA. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Dr. Holtz works at
Locations
-
1
Daniel Holtz, MD | Wellstar Hand Surgery4550 Cobb Parkway North NW Ste 309B, Acworth, GA 30101 Directions (770) 917-6795
-
2
Daniel Holtz MD355 Tower Rd NE Ste 310, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 917-6795
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Holtz was recommended to me by a friend and I have been very pleased. His staff is professional and pleasant and he is very thorough. I have an ongoing hand issue and I will continue to see Dr. Holtz.
About Dr. Daniel Holtz, MD
- General Hand Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1962680991
Education & Certifications
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- General Surgery and Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holtz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holtz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holtz works at
Dr. Holtz has seen patients for Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holtz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Holtz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holtz.
