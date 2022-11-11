Dr. Daniel Holmes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Holmes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Holmes, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Anderson County Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Dr. Holmes works at
Locations
1
Kansas City Urology Care4321 Washington St Ste 5300, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 375-8984Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Kansas City Urology Care10701 Nall Ave Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (816) 375-8985Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Kansas City Urology Care10550 Quivira Rd Ste 530, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (816) 601-2635
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Anderson County Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holmes?
Very thorough and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Daniel Holmes, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1720038227
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
