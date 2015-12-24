Overview

Dr. Daniel Holland, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Holland works at Mid-Atlantic Emergency Medical Associates - Rowan in Salisbury, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.